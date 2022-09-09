Queen Elizabeth II: How brands paid a tribute

As Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II breathed her last on Thursday, tributes started pouring in on social media from all over the world. Brands too paid a tribute to Britain’s longest serving monarch on social media.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer joined the Royal Family and the nation in their grief. “We’re deeply saddened to hear the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. For over 70 years she has dedicated her life to service for her country and the Commonwealth, and been a figurehead of national unity and stability at a time of enormous change,” the company said.

Burberry

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We join the Royal Family in mourning her loss,” Burberry stated.

Stella McCartney

“It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. – Stella,” a post stated.

JW Anderson

“Our longest-serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, dedicated her life to the service of her people. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.”

Barbour

“I would like to send my sincere condolences to the members of The Royal Family on the sad news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I have been very proud and honoured to hold Her Majesty’s Royal Warrant since 1982. With deepest sympathy. Dame Margaret Barbour D.B.E., D.L, Chairman”

Erdem

“Grief is the price we pay for love.” – Queen Elizabeth II

We are so saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. We will never forget her extraordinary legacy and lifetime of strength and leadership.

Our thoughts are with the Royal Family.

Mulberry

“We are deeply saddened by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, an extraordinary woman who inspired generations with her dedicated service throughout her life. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and we join people around the world in mourning her loss.”

Christopher Kane

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Our condolences go out to the rest of the Royal Family.

We hold a deep respect for Her Majesty’s reign and her service to the United Kingdom and the commonwealth. May she rest in peace.”

Whistles

“Her Majesty The Queen: 1926 – 2022.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our deepest condolences to The Royal Family at this incredibly sad time.”

