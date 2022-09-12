WOW Skin Science ropes in Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as the new face of its hair care range

WOW Skin Science on Monday announced actors Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as the new face of WOW hair care range. “As a brand that is deeply rooted in the philosophy of nature, we ensure that the partners we work with spread out our narrative and resonate with our vision. Hence, Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandannia made complete sense. Both have an incredible line of work, champion the right causes and are loved by people across age groups, especially the gen Z,” Manish Chowdhary, co-founder, WOW Skin Science, said.

In the past two years, the brand has brought on board celebrities to be part of the brand family and promote multiple product ranges, from Kareena Kapoor Khan endorsing the Apple Cider Vinegar Drink to Bhumi Pednekar leading the skincare range.

“Personally, I’m a strong believer and advocate of natural products and hence the proposition of WOW Skin Science really resonated with me,” Aaryan stated.

“The brand is known to be chemical free, nature inspired and most importantly, Eco-friendly – a philosophy that is very close to my heart. I look forward to working with a brand like WOW Skin Science, which makes haircare a truly WOW experience,’’ Mandanna added.

Body Cupid Pvt. Ltd is a personal care and wellness company. The products are manufactured and packaged in a facility set in the Himalayan valleys. The company presently has three brands – WOW Skin Science, WOW Life Science and Body Cupid. The company has over 500 products across personal care and health supplement categories. Body Cupid Pvt Ltd actively promotes sustainable living through their green initiatives and continued conversations in bringing the community closer to nature and environment, pledging to ship 1 crore seeds to customers and together driving a green and clean future, the company said. Body Cupid Pvt Ltd is backed by private equity firm ChrysCapital and Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund – GIC.

