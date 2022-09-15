Vidyadhar Kunnath joins Younion as senior vice president, client servicing

Younion, the brand experiences partner, has appointed Vidyadhar Kunnath as their senior vice president for client servicing. In the new role, Kunnath will be taking up the responsibility to nurture, design and develop key strategic business units at Younion with a clear focus on business growth and expansion.

Kunnath joins the leadership team at a time when Younion is perfectly poised and geared to grow multi-fold, Shajesh Menon, founder and CEO, Younion said. “Kunnath’s domain expertise and management skills strengthen Younion’s position as a brand experiences partner. With close to two decades of client relations and partnerships, building business practices, and strong project management skills, Kunnath bolsters Younion’s forward-looking unique value proposition. I personally look forward to working very closely with him to elevate Younion’s stature as the most sought-after brand experiences company in India,” he added.

With a career spanning over two decades, Kunnath will bring along his expertise in curating memorable experiences and events to the coveted leadership team at the Bangalore-based agency. Prior to joining Younion, he held leadership positions with George P Johnson and Showtime Events and helped deliver several large-scale and complex events with his solution-oriented mindset, for numerous brands across industries such as IT, auto, telecom and others.

“I see several new possibilities blooming at Younion and I am extremely elated to use my expertise in this new role. The agency works with well-known brands, and this is a great opportunity for me to help Younion deliver some memorable experiences. I am looking forward to working alongside Shajesh Menon and the rest of the team to take Younion to newer heights,” Kunnath added on the new role.

Established in 2010, Younion is a Bangalore-based brand experiences partner. The agency delivers on-ground and digital experiences through a human-centered marketing approach to help elevate interactions between people and businesses. Over these 12 years, the agency claims to have designed and delivered marketing campaigns for companies such as Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, RedHat, Amazon Web Services, Tableau, Nvidia, Dell, Adobe, among others.

Also Read: Amit Dhawan joins Art-E MediaTech as partner and CEO

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook