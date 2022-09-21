NoBroker launches a new integrated campaign #RentEasyWithNoBroker

NoBroker has rolled out an integrated campaign #RentEasyWithNoBroker to highlight the ease of renting out property on its platform. Activated across TV, digital, radio, and OOH, the campaign showcases how NoBroker’s relationship managers help homeowners in finding the most suitable and verified tenants in a convenient and hassle-free manner.

With the demand for rental properties on the rise in recent months, we felt the time was right to highlight how NoBroker makes property rental and management seamless for landlords through their relationship managers, Saurabh Garg, co-founder and chief business officer, NoBroker said. “A lot of landlords face difficulty in finding the right tenant for their property. The campaign aims to highlight the ease of finding the right tenant through NoBroker’s relationship managers. The relationship managers at NoBroker do all the work for them right from filtering the most suitable tenants to legal verification and rental agreement,” he added.

According to the company, with the campaign, NoBroker aims to inform homeowners how they can rent out their property with minimal effort, supported by an able team of professionals to manage everything from contacting and vetting prospective tenants to finalising the rental agreement. “The launch of their latest campaign comes at a time when people are migrating back to their work cities after a prolonged work from home. The rental market is booming and the landlords are overwhelmed with managing and organising multiple calls and visits from prospective tenants,” the company said in a statement.

Conceptualised and executed in-house by NoBroker.com, the #RentEasyWithNoBroker campaign is live and the startup aims to spend over Rs 70 crore overall.

NoBroker.com is a tech-based brokerage-free real estate platform. It participates in the entire user journey starting from the house search to packers and movers, home loans, home painting and cleaning services, legal services, rent pay, among others. Founded by Akhil Gupta from IIT- Bombay, Amit Kumar Agarwal from IIT- Kanpur and IIM- Ahmedabad and Saurabh Garg from IIT – Bombay and IIM – Ahmedabad, the platform has raised a total funding on $361 million from investors such as General Atlantic, Tiger Global, Elevation Capital, Moore Capital, Beenext and KTB Ventures. Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Anand Chandrasekaran are angel investors in the company.

