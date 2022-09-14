Goldmedal Electricals unveils new films to highlight its latest offerings

Fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company Goldmedal Electricals, has rolled out three digital films to promote its latest offerings- i-Sense Senso Switch, Home automation systems, and Air switches. The films highlight the unique features and benefits of the new products through an engaging narrative featuring actors Manoj Pahwa and Ratna Pathak.

“Our company’s approach has consistently been to introduce solutions that surpass consumer expectations and match the desires of the expanding market of modern consumers. These new products transform the living room experience by offering cutting edge technology infused with modern aesthetics. We want to demonstrate through our latest advertising films how Goldmedal strives to make the desires of people come true by offering ground-breaking products,” Kishan Jain, director, Goldmedal Electricals, said on the launch of the new films.

The films target the evolved and informed consumer of today who wants to opt for aesthetic and innovative solutions. The first film builds on Manoj Pahwa’s character who is besotted by experimenting with the futuristic i-Sense Senso switch by simply using a wave. While in the second communication, Manoj Pahwa’s character switches on/off various electrical appliances using the Home automation remote and mobile app. In the third film, Ratna Pathak’s character expresses her desire to show off her brand-new Air switches to her best buddy much to the surprise of Manoj Pathak’s character who assumed the superlatives were for him.

The digital films have been released across social media channels so that the message reaches people all across the country and is live across television channels and screens in theaters. The brand plans to kick start a series of these films during the Asia Cup tournament followed by a burst during the festive season. The films will showcase the product design, usability, and reliable quality of Goldmedal products that add value to everyday lives.

