Truecaller unveils new ad tools for advertisers

Truecaller Ads on Tuesday announced the launch of its new product range that aims at enabling marketers to meet their objective needs across the funnel. Extending its platform towards mobile advertising and serving as a connecting dot between brands and potential customers, Truecaller Ads will provide marketers with a combination of expansive scale, engagement, an exclusive environment, nuanced targeting capabilities, and first-party data insights for precise audience segmentation, an official statement highlighted.

“We recognise that today’s marketing objectives demand a well-orchestrated solution that combines the precision of first party data with engaged audiences at scale. Truecaller’s massive global user base of 260 million daily active users (DAUs) each engaging with the app several times a day via call and SMS-based interactions, provides us with a rare combination of hyper-scale of users, frequent engagement, and access to unique insights in a privacy-safe way. We then combine this with an intently designed ad stack and carefully crafted solutions to help marketers deliver on a range of objectives while extracting the highest ROI on their advertising spends,” Sagar Manikpure, vice president, global ads business, Truecaller said.

As per the company, Truecaller Ads have been a gateway in helping brands reach out to millions of users, embarking on their presence and generating brand awareness, by using a myriad of ad formats, innovative ad experiences, and performance metric calculators to track performance, among others.

The Truecaller audience extension product helps advertisers reach Truecaller audiences on over 1,000 premium apps across domains, the company said in its official statement. A range of ad formats can be used ranging from display banners, interstitials, videos, GIFs, and native ads. Meanwhile, Truecaller Ad server, an ad-tech stack that drives advertiser KPIs with features and functionalities to optimise performance, offering advertisers transparency, flexibility, and optimisation capabilities on par with the best ad servers in the market and integrated with all leading MMPs for seamless tracking of performance. Innovative ad experiences, such as click to article which allows to showcase instant snackable articles, “Click to call / SMS” and “Easy lead form” that help in propagating the demand funnel. These click experiences can be served even without an internet connection.

