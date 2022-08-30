Scaler rolls out a new brand film

Scaler (by InterviewBit), has unveiled a new brand film, emphasising the need for skilled engineers adept at solving real-life problems with the use of data. Conceptualised by creative agency The Womb, the film highlights the importance of producing capable techies experienced at tackling data science and machine learning (DS and ML) challenges.

With organisations across industries either migrating towards digital or placing more emphasis on its digital verticals, a good majority of the issues these organisations face now need to be dealt with digitally, Rahul Karthikeyan, chief marketing officer, Scaler and InterviewBit, said. “This shift towards digital has given rise to a need for skilled talents capable of handling data causing a shortage of data scientists and machine learning experts on a global scale. Addressing this need for data-driven problem solvers is crucial for streamlining day-to-day operations in any organisation. And that is exactly what this brand film represents. By drawing parallels between a dashing bull-fighter and an upskilled coder, we attempt to showcase not just the glamourous pay on offer to data scientists today but also the charisma and confidence with which these professionals can tackle seemingly tricky tasks,” he added.

The new campaign from Scaler comes at a time when there is a growing demand for DS and ML professionals across several sectors, Scaler said in an official statement. It highlights a coder’s confidence in tackling data-driven challenges after upskilling in DS and ML.

“It’s about data everywhere. Data. Data. Data. Which means, the world has finally acknowledged the power of data. Companies, even government policies are driven by data. Why? Because data has solutions to all the problems. In this campaign, we wanted to talk to a specific mindset. People who love problems. And rather than doing a linear film, we added some red herrings. The build-up is intriguing, and then the big bull is revealed. It’s a large-scale Scaler film and the world came together to make it a joint Indo-Spanish-Mexican production,” Suyash Khabya, creative head, The Womb, stated.

Additionally, to strengthen the digital marketing approach, Scaler has partnered with Asia Cup on Disney+Hotstar as an associate sponsor to promote the new campaign.

