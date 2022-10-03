Plum BodyLovin’ unveils ad film with actor Ananya Panday

Plum BodyLovin’, the bath and body brand by Plum, has rolled out a new TVC featuring Bollywood actor, Ananya Panday. Conceptualised by Famous Innovations, the new TVC is targeted at Gen Z and millennials.

“With this campaign, we aim to highlight our diverse portfolio of fragrances, both body mists and perfumes. Panday being her vibrant self is a perfect match to the young and fun vibe of the brand. The TVC features our three bestselling fragrances: Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, and Trippin’ Mimosas, and how each of them captures a different kind of mood. We are confident that these perfume body mists will garner mass acceptance and love amongst all,” Shivani Behl, chief marketing officer, Plum, said.

According to the company, Plum continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the new-age beauty space. Plum claims to have steadily built its customer base on both online and offline platforms. In addition to being among the top new-age beauty brands online, the brand also now reaches over 250 towns and cities in India, through over 1,300 assisted outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets – growing month-on-month, the company said in an official statement.

For Anvesha Sinha, account director, Famous Innovations, with the continued intent to push a wide range of perfume body sprays from BodyLovin’, the film, embodying the definition of fun, takes us through three uniquely different and funky worlds of Hawaiian Rumba, Vanilla Vibes, Trippin’ Mimosas – which are hero fragrances of this range. “Using youth icon Ananya Panday in this association, we’ve got ourselves a film that speaks to Gen Z and millennials in the way that they understand best,” Sinha stated.

