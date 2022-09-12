OnePlus unveils a new campaign with Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

OnePlus has rolled out its ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’ campaign with actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor. Featuring the OnePlus TV U1S, the ad film urges its users and community to genuinely bond with their loved ones by disconnecting from their televisions.

As a brand, we are always invested towards delivering the best for our community, Ishita Grover, director, marketing communications, OnePlus India, said. “While we are excited to deliver the best of smart TV technology which offers unparalleled connected ecosystem experience, we also want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life. And much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. With this thought, we launched “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter” campaign. We wanted to provide our community with a delightful insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs for once, and thereby offer them a thought-provoking perspective to digital consumption. And we hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this ad film and resonate with our campaign voice,” she added.

The campaign was conceptualised by Utsav Gokani and created in partnership with Media Monks. The ad film was directed by Suraj Wanvari.

According to Saurabh Kapoor, director of brand and category management, OnePlus India, through the ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter’ campaign, the intent is to further strengthen the relationship with the OnePlus’ community and help them make mindful choices in life. “It is this very relationship that was the impetus behind OnePlus’ emergence as the fastest growing smart TV brand in India H1 2022 with a 123% YoY growth rate, and today, OnePlus is among the top three smart TV brands in the overall TV market in India in Q2, 2022, as per the latest Counterpoint report. It is our community’s trust and support that has led to our success. And therefore, through campaign efforts like “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter”, we hope to also help our community derive a better quality of life with their loved ones.”

Also Read: ACT Fibernet appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India to manage its creative duties

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook