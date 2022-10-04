Omara Dates releases new ‘pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi’ campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Omara Dates has roped in actor Amitabh Bachchan as the face of its new campaign, ‘pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi’. Through this association, the company aims to enhance the adoption of its products for daily snacking and gifting purposes.

Consumer demands have shifted from the value-priced ‘dry variety’ to the higher-priced ‘fresh variety’ and they are demanding the best quality available, Supreeth MJ, co-founder and director finance, Omara Dates, said. “Our aim is to ensure that every household gets access to this superfood and enjoys the associated health benefits. With Bachchan’s association with Omara, we are confident of creating more awareness for quality dates in the Indian market,” he added.

According to the company, the brand’s dates are hand-picked from one of the world’s largest

date farms in Saudi Arabia which are known for its dry desert. The company added that the dates are then processed and packaged in a facility in India to ensure that their purity, natural texture and flavours are retained.

It is believed that the best of things in life are the ones produced by nature and everyone

deserves it, Anil Nair, founder and managing director, Omara Dates, stated. “With our pan-India distribution network through over 70 distributors, all major retail outlets, airport stores and all foremost e-commerce platforms including our website, we would be able to make Omara Dates available to everyone,” he highlighted.

Omara Dates was launched by Aberdeen Group, a subsidiary of a global conglomerate, with business interests in the Middle East, the Indian sub-continent and Africa. Aberdeen claims to have a robust distribution network in India.

