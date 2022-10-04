Croma rolls out a new digital video commercial

Omni channel electronics retailer Croma has rolled out its Dussehra digital video commercial (DVC). Conceptualised and executed by SoCheers, the video is a part of the brand’s Festival of Dreams campaign.

“With the Festival of Dreams, our intention is to fulfil gadget dreams of our consumers and we have curated great products and exciting offers for them. In India, our festivals hold a special place in our hearts. Therefore, this Dussehra we wanted to create a relatable film which celebrates creating memories with our loved ones,” Shibashish Roy, chief business officer e-commerce and marketing, Croma said.

The one-minute commercial primarily focuses on the southern market therefore, the ad is essentially aired in south India and has been further adapted from Telugu to Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada for regional audiences. Released last week, the video went live across digital and social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The video portrays the importance and overwhelming feeling of togetherness in a family at festivals. Opening with an elderly man reminiscing about the past Dussehra celebrations and longing to have that perfect family picture with each and every one present, the man wishes to have one this year. Seeing the entire family, finally together, the protagonist eagerly waits to capture it for life. Adding to it, the ad integrates Croma’s products.

For Jitendra Hirawat, director, SoCheers Films, the festive season is all about relatability and celebrating it all together with the loved ones. “With this campaign, we have been able to bring up the right tone of all kinds of sentiments that engages the audience and conveys the message beautifully,” he added.

“We look forward to enhancing their digital journey with more clutter-breaking campaigns. Since its inception, Croma has been synonymous with all electronic needs of the consumers. Therefore, it will be our endeavour to further the brand’s decade-old legacy with our expertise,” Rajni Daswani, director, digital marketing, SoCheers stated.

Also Read: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 28 Sept to 3 Oct 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook