How to make viral creativity work for your brand

By Rohan Tyagi

How often have you found yourself humming a tune or subconsciously dancing to choreography, all living rent-free in your mind because it is featured again and again on your social media feed? I am sure it is one too many. In hindsight, we are left wondering what attracted us to this content. More often than not, the reason is that someone with influence on the internet created content that was then virally covered by various other artists, influencers and the public and repeatedly shared across multiple platforms.

When it comes to marketing, content is king, and in today’s fast-paced digital world, short video content is one of the fastest growing and most effective forms of content. As a result, short-form video platforms are a boon for brands. Some reports suggest that nearly two out of every three Indians, or 67%, may have a short-video app on their smartphones by 2025. The ease of use, the lack of friction and the ability to connect with your audience in a snap make creating video content more accessible than ever.

There are currently 432 million internet users worldwide. According to a recent report published by management consulting firm RedSeer, by 2030, there will be 730 million global internet users making India the second-largest internet user population behind China. Therefore, with the increase in internet users globally, brands are trying to capitalize on viral creativity. But the possibilities with these platforms are more potent than just influencer-led challenges or promotions. Emerging niche short video content platforms support brands to evolve and leverage viral creativity by promoting more relevant content to their audience. But, of course, it all depends on how brands maintain the proper balance regarding what they preach or the brand message they’re trying to convey.

Brands have been doing this for years by partnering with influencers and celebrities. Still, now there’s an opportunity for brands to take control of the conversation around their products, services or causes through niche short-video platforms, which support brands with their dedicated channel where they can upload original content anywhere from 30 seconds to 5 minutes long. The key to successfully leveraging viral creativity lies within understanding your target consumer and what makes them tick. What types of content do they want? What topics are trending? How can you use this information to create meaningful experiences for them?

Short video content provides unprecedented access to massive and engaged audiences, allowing users to find their niche. User experiences are designed to be addicting and are becoming increasingly so. Sharing, user-generated content and community building are core elements of a successful short-video platform. Influencers can have serious power on these platforms, but user-generated content is still a valuable currency for brands. Therefore, brands need to create fun, engaging experiences that encourage sharing and meet the cultural needs of new audiences to succeed on short video content platforms.

The democratization of content creation has ignited the creative class to produce short snippets of entertainment for various audiences. Viral creativity today is not limited to artistic output but

encompasses a broadening domain of cultural activities, including comedy, memes, music and hashtag challenges. These platforms are sparking a new wave of creativity by making it easy to make something fun.

Niche social media platforms are ideal for brands looking to create and distribute short-form video content. They offer an easy-to-use, low-cost entry point with the ability to scale up rapidly. There are also many different ways these platforms support viral creativity — from user-generated content sharing and commenting features to features that allow users to remix original content easily. Monetization prospects on these platforms are also attractive. It is projected that the short-form video market might provide India with a monetization potential worth $19 billion by 2030. This added advantage incentivizes creators to develop content that has the potential to reach wide audiences.

For brands who are looking to capitalize on this opportunity, there are a few ways they can work with platforms:

Building a Community of Loyalists – When it comes to creating a community, , the best strategy is to make sure there’s something for everyone in them. To stay ahead, brands must find influencers who align with their brand values and target audience. Brands should also focus on creating long-term relationships with these influencers rather than one-off campaigns. This will help ensure that this group continues growing your fan base and driving organic traffic to your site.

Think Out of the Box – Short video content platforms are all about authenticity and creativity — which means that brands need to think differently about how they approach each platform from a creative perspective for it to resonate with users on that particular platform. This means finding a way to inject your brand’s DNA into every frame of your video is critical if you want to stand out from the crowd. Creating an immersive experience for customers and potential customers alike will also help boost sales and audiences

Focus on Content Design and Delivery – For this to work, it is imperative for the parties involved to focus on creating high-quality content that will engage their audience, which can be done by creating short videos that showcase their products or services in a fun and entertaining way. Platforms offer an exciting mix of audios and video editing tools that can help you add creativity without excessive hassle. Know what works for your audience and make more of it.

Don’t wait for your content to go viral–get organized and create something tailor-made to be shared. Then sit back and watch as you get loads of free exposure for your brand. It’s clear, then, that it’s in the best interests of brands to embrace "viral creativity" for their purposes and the good of consumers. After all, who doesn’t want more opportunities to create, share, benefit from and wonder at creativity?

Moreover, by venturing into this new territory and asking themselves further questions, advertisers may discover a whole new way forward—and vice versa.

The author is vice president, Triller India

