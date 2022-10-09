Mondelez International promotes Monosij Bandyopadhyay as marketing head, omnichannel

Mondelez International has promoted Monosij Bandyopadhyay as marketing head, omnichannel. In the new role, he will lead the marketing function within omni-channel (e-commerce and modern trade) for Mondelez International in India. He was previously senior category marketing manager and managed equity, activation and local innovation for the kids and teens chocolate portfolio for Mondelez International in India. He has been associated with Mondelez International for about five years.

With over 11 years of experience, Bandyopadhyay is skilled in strategic planning, insight generation, data, trend, market research analysis, communication development, brand building, media management, P&L management, new product launches and interfacing with different functions and external agencies for brand management.

Prior to Mondelez, he was associated with Reckitt for about seven years where his last role was as senior brand manager. He managed Lizol and Dettol home portfolio which includes the brands Lizol, Dettol antiseptic liquid and new home-care extensions under Dettol.

