Hero MotoCorp launches the Grand Indian Festival Of Trust campaign

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Grand Indian Festival Of Trust (GIFT) campaign with Wunderman Thompson India as the creative partner. The aim of the festive campaign is to tap into the buoyant consumer sentiment in the country and add energy to the festive celebrations across the country. Consequently the theme for the mega-campaign this year is ‘India, Let’s Celebrate, Phir Se Dil Se’, which reflects the eagerness and excitement with which people across the country want to celebrate the festive season, an official statement read.

“Serving the personal mobility needs of over 100 million customers, Hero MotoCorp has been considered a trusted member of Indian families. We are hopeful that the first-ever Hero GIFT will provide a huge boost to the buyer morale, thus contributing to the spirit of revelry, happiness and excitement. This will be accompanied with new benefits that reaffirm customer trust, allowing them to take home Hero products and the love and happiness that comes along with them,” Ranjivijit Singh, chief growth officer, Hero MotoCorp, said.

A celebration spanning the festive season, the Grand Indian Festival of Trust will bring model refreshes, retail benefits, slew of financing schemes, pre-booking offers and much more.

Given the shopping and media consumption habits of young Indians, this year’s campaign will be digital-first. The 360 degrees campaign will also leverage the strength of the digital medium to maximise reach and connect with the consumer at all touchpoints across the customer journey. And the engaging content and innovative formats, will boost the efficiency and relatability of the campaign, while breaking the clutter.

“Hero MotoCorp is one of the largest and most trusted brands across the country. As a brand its been able to form a deep emotional connect with the Indian audience, which is unparalleled in the category. We at Wunderman Thompson are proud to be the creative and execution partners for Hero over decades and for the Grand Indian Festival of Trust,” Joy Chauhan, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Delhi, stated.

