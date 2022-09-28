CRED, upGrad, and Groww take top three spots in LinkedIn’s top 25 startups list

Online professional network LinkedIn, has released its 2022 LinkedIn top startups list for India, revealing the top 25 startups that have shown resilience in an uncertain market environment, and are continuing to innovate in 2022. Topping this year’s list is unified payment interface CRED valued at $6.4 billion, followed by online higher education company upGrad, while online investment platform Groww, e-grocery company Zepto and Skyroot Aerospace, at the second, third, fourth, and fifth position respectively.

The Indian startup ecosystem displays great resilience as we continue to see the rise of new startups with 68% of entrants on the list appearing for the first time, Nirajita Banerjee, managing editor, LinkedIn News India said. “These startups are navigating the uncertain macro environment by optimising their businesses for sustainable growth and taking a more prudent approach towards scaling their business. It’s also great to see young professionals embrace India’s startup ecosystem, with 56% of all hires in the top 25 startups being aged below 30, and 17% aged below 25, at the time of joining. This list is a great resource for job seekers excited by the opportunity to innovate, solve big problems, and grow their skills within these startups.”

The other names in the top 25 list in order are MBA Chai Wala, Spinny, The Good Glamm Group, GrowthSchool, BluSmart, ShareChat, Ditto Insurance, Simpl, Rapido, Classplus, Park+, BlissClub, DealShare, Ultrahuman, Living Food, FamPay, AgniKul Cosmos, Stanza Living, Pocket FM, and Zypp Electric.

To compile this year’s list, LinkedIn looked at platform data from July 2021 to June 2022 across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement within the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from its flagship LinkedIn Top Companies list (more details about methodology at the end).

With 13 out of the top 25 startups based out of Bengaluru, the city affirms its reputation as the ‘Silicon Valley of India’. In fact, 58% of all jobs posted by these startups on LinkedIn during the same period from August 1, 2021 to July 31, 2022 were based out of Bengaluru, LinkedIn said in a statement.

