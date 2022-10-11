Mobilla ropes in Gurmeet Choudhary for its festive campaign

Lifestyle and mobile accessories brand Mobilla on Tuesday announced that it has roped in actor Gurmeet Choudhary for brand endorsements and promotions as it kickstarts its Diwali festive campaign. As per the company, the newly inked association with Gurmeet Choudhary will further enhance the brand’s proposition and reinforce its leadership position in a highly competitive market. “Having a well-recognised individual who shares the same ideology that our brand stands for, ensures our further growth and success,” Hetal Shah, co-founder, Mobilla, said on the association with the actor.

As a part of this association, Mobilla has partnered with Gurmeet Choudhary specifically for its marketing initiatives for the brand’s lifestyle products and mobile accessories that include its range of smart watches, party speakers, neckbands, power banks, chargers, cables, among others. Mobilla aims to leverage Choudhary’s popularity to further its above-the-line (ATL) and below-the-line (BTL) promotions across India including marketing via product packaging. With this, the company aims to target India’s millennials and Gen Z population mainly.

“Gurmeet Choudhary has a well-recognised image in the market. Having him onboard as a part of the Mobilla family and integrating him into our marketing strategy, will help us strengthen Mobilla’s market image even more, and grow the trust we share with our customer base,” Vishal Gupta, chief marketing officer, Mobilla, stated, on the association.

Founded in 2010 by Hetal Shah and Jignesh Shah, Mobilla is a lifestyle and mobile accessories brand. Mobilla’s lifestyle accessories category includes earphones, wireless neckbands, wireless earbuds, wireless headphones, wireless speakers, wireless party speakers, smart watches, among others. While its mobile accessories range includes batteries, power bank, travel chargers, car chargers, DC chargers, data cables, aux cables, OTG dongles, card readers, USB hubs, among others. Mobilla claims to have a network of over 1000 committed wholesalers, distributors across India along with two manufacturing units.

Also Read: India’s e-retail market is estimated to increase to $150–$170 billion by 2027: Report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook