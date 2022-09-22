Pallavi Mohan joins Elan Group to head marketing and communications

Pallavi Mohan has joined Elan Group as head of marketing and communications. In her new role, Mohan will lead the marketing and public relations for Elan Group. “Indian real estate is undergoing a paradigm shift as a result of the pandemic. I look forward to being part of Elan Group, at this point in time where there is a lot more to explore and execute in the real estate ecosystem. The aim is to drive some amazing campaigns,” she said in her new role.

With over 20 years experience of driving marketing, branding and communications strategies across sectors from real estate, to luxury, hospitality, electronics, Mohan has worked with leading brands such as Samsung India, Philips, Target Corporation, Café Coffee Day, DLF Ltd., among others. According to an official statement, Mohan, with a rich and versatile marketing background, has led many national and international marketing campaigns that have accelerated business growth in her previous tenures.

Headquartered in Gurugram, Elan Group is a real estate developer. The group’s bespoke offerings are constantly redefining customer experiences with innovative and cutting-edge design and architecture, best-in-class amenities and conveniences, the company said in an official statement. Strategically located in Gurugram, the group’s projects have been conceptualised on the ‘under one roof’ concept and are poised to emerge as the one-stop destination for all retail and entertainment needs, it added.

Also Read: Wellcurve rolls out ‘Let’s Get Healthy’ campaign to promote a healthy lifestyle

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook