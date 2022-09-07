Tata Capital’s new campaign encourages investors to use the digital wealth management app, Moneyfy

Tata Capital, the financial services company of the Tata Group, has rolled out a digital campaign that encourages investors to use the digital wealth management app- Moneyfy. The campaign has a series of three short cheerful films themed around the ease of making investments with Moneyfy.

“Our latest campaign focuses on how investing and customisation is convenient through Moneyfy with everything accessible instantaneously. Using Moneyfy is a great way for Gen Z to dip their toes into investing waters. The app provides one with all the tools they require to make an informed investment decision. We’re sure the campaign will resonate with our audience,” Abonty Banerjee, chief digital and marketing officer, Tata Capital said on the launch of the new digital campaign.

The digital films talk about the mobile-first generation which carry out most tasks online with just a few clicks on their phones. Using Moneyfy would ensure a flawless journey for those wanting to do financial planning on the go, the company said in a statement. “Through this app, investors can also avail a host of services including instant investing for over 1500 mutual funds, e-assist team, among others,” it added.

Moneyfy is a comprehensive digital platform which aims to make the process of wealth creation hassle–free and secure. Equipped with intelligent features, the app enables customers to get on-boarded in minutes. The App’s ‘My watchlist’ feature allows customers to track their portfolio on a real time basis. This comprehensive platform gives easy access to the most frequently needed financial products in a hassle-free way.

Tata Capital Limited, a holistic financial services provider caters to the diverse needs of retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its range of offerings includes consumer finance, advisory services, commercial finance, infrastructure finance, microfinance, project finance, debt syndication, investment banking, private equity advisory and credit cards.

