Beam and Words wins the digital marketing mandate for Smoke Lab

Design and communication agency Beam and Words, has bagged the digital marketing mandate for premium vodka brand, Smoke Lab. “We at Beam and Words are extremely excited to represent Smoke Lab, a brand which has made its mark to be one of the finest alcohol brands in the country. We are thrilled to be able to bring our expertise to help the brand’s success further and work with a brand who is constantly reaching new heights both nationally and internationally,” Arjun Guleria, partner, Beam and Words said.

“We are glad to onboard our new partner agency “Beam and Words” which has built many renowned brands in the country, and we are aiming that they will bring alive the world of Smoke Lab in the digital world for us. We are looking at expanding our social media presence with great engaging content coming from b&w to enunciate brand love,” Varun Jain, CEO and founder, Smoke Lab stated on the association.

Since its inception, Beam and Words claims to have worked with leading brands from across luxury, lifestyle, corporate, hospitality and F&B sectors. Across an expertise covering various disciplines like public relations, digital marketing, design and content creation, Beam and Words has worked with brands such as Hyatt Regency Dehradun, Le Meridien Gurugram, Cremica, Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu & Nikhil, Bhaane, WeWork, Etsy, amongst others. The agency aims to create distinctive and memorable stories and activations that foster meaningful connections and conversations. Its brand building exercises bring together traditional and new age mediums, along with relevant tastemakers and advocates to amplify the messaging.

Smoke Lab Vodka, from the house of NV, is known for finest blends that are irresistibly smooth and mellow. A leading producer of distilled spirits and RTDs in the country, NV Group claims to have adhered to stringent quality control measures having adopted state of the art infrastructure and technology.

