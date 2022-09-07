Anil Kapur to head Alariss Global in India

Alariss Global, a US-based business expansion platform, has appointed Anil Kapur as its managing director, India and Asia Pacific. Kapur will lead global expansion and revenue for Alariss Global across the India and Asia Pacific region.

India and Asia Pacific are economic hubs with immense growth potential, and it is a delight to have a cross-border veteran with decades of executive leadership experience and deep industry expertise leading our most important region, Joyce Zhang Gray, CEO, Alariss Global, said. “We are excited to have Anil on board during the next stage of our journey as we expand our global impact,” she added.

Kapur was previously managing director, India, South Asia and Southeast Asia for Western Union and later managing director, India and Asia Pacific for Moneygram. He has been an executive in the cross-border business and globalisation space for over three decades and has held regional executive leadership positions across India, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and, more broadly, the Asia Pacific region.

Kapur led the growth of Western Union in India from inception to making it the single largest market for the company across 200 countries. Under his leadership in India, Western Union partnered with most of the top ten public sector banks, many large financial and retail enterprises, and India Post, making Western Union a household name while facilitating billions of dollars of foreign exchange, an official statement said. He then went on to lead the company’s business across India, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

“Having worked with US global enterprises to scale their business in India and Asia, it is now a wonderful opportunity to help Indian early stage, growth companies to become truly global enterprises by expanding their business and services in the US market,” Kapur added.

Alariss Global is a Silicon Valley-based company that serves as a one-stop-shop for a foreign company launching in the US. Through Alariss’ platform, Indian startups can recruit their US country manager and sales team, provide benefits, account for local regulations and taxes, and also search for a suite of other solutions, including banking, legal, accounting, immigration, and office rental, in a matter of days.

