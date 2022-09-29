ICICI Lombard’s new campaign encourages people to learn how to administer CPR

ICICI Lombard General Insurance has rolled out a new digital campaign, #LearnCPRSaveALife. The campaign aims to demystify the misconceptions around cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and build awareness about this basic life skill.

In today’s time, heart-related ailments and deaths are increasing at an alarming rate, Sheena Kapoor, head, marketing, corporate communication and CSR, ICICI Lombard, said. “Infact India is reported to have the world’s highest cardiac-related deaths by 2030. “As a private general insurer, we wanted to spotlight the need and importance of learning CPR. We have Emraan Hashmi play the lead protagonist for this campaign, who strongly resonated with this cause and message. We believe him to be the right fit to debunk the myths associated with CPR and emphasise the ability to save someone in a critical time of need,” Kapoor added.

The company highlighted that every year, 17 million people die from heart disease. Almost 80-82% of cardiac arrest takes place outside the hospital. Given the criticality of the situation, with each minute, the chances of survival decrease by 7-10%. In some countries, with the increasing practice of CPR, it has been found that 40-60% of people can be saved. Surprisingly, less than 2% of the population in India is trained in CPR against the requirement of 30%.

“I was thoroughly taken aback when I learned about people’s general misconceptions about CPR. We need more awareness on this front as it deals with life and is a life-saving technique. Partnering with ICICI Lombard, it is a privilege for me to educate the country in busting perhaps the biggest myth around CPR. With this campaign, the aim is to bring about a change in perspective and encourage people to educate themselves and those around them about providing life-saving support,” Hashmi stated.

ICICI Lombard offers a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance.

