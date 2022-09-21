Indeed launches #HireBetter brand campaign

Indeed has unveiled a new campaign, ‘Don’t just hire, Hire Better’. Through a series of humorous videos, Indeed’s new campaign highlights the issues that companies face if one does not rely on proper recruitment tools to hire employees. Conceptualised and created by DDB Mudra the ad campaign is directed by Vivek Kakkad. The ad films and creatives will be spread across various digital and print platforms that employers and job seekers choose to watch such as YouTube and physical press across regional and national newspapers.

“Our campaign is focused on reaching out to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) – the high-growth market in India. This campaign will address their concerns regarding hiring employees, through a series of relatable films which resonate with them. Indeed provides easy hiring solutions for SMBs and aims to constantly innovate to help these companies find the right talent through its platform,” Nishita Lalvani, director, Indeed India and SEA, said.

The ad campaign goes live in six key cities, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Indore, Patna, Lucknow as well as in multiple local languages. The series consists of three ads and showcases hilarious goof-ups when hiring through referrals in three different scenarios. As per the company, the concept pulls from the insight that while there’s a shift in online recruitment for SMBs, oftentimes SMBs still rely on their first party sources to hire. In fact, data from Indeed’s survey showcased that seven out of 10 SMBs in India prefer hiring employees through personal references. The videos and print ads show a humorous approach to workplace scenarios gone wrong when hiring outside of Indeed.

“Hiring in small and medium businesses in India gets done through word of mouth over legitimate channels. And this may turn out to be a problem since the owners appoint employees with mediocre aptitude, causing potential losses for the businesses. The objective of this campaign was to target SMB owners specifically and encourage them to subscribe to the platform. Thus, changing their typical approach towards hiring and their standard practice of appointing someone they know instead of hiring someone who knows what to do,” Sooraj R Pillai, senior creative director, DDB Mudra, stated.

