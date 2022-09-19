Godrej Magic handwash ropes in Madhuri Dixit as brand ambassador

Godrej Magic has announced actress Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador for its powder-to-liquid handwash. The brand also launched a new TVC conceptualised by Creativeland Asia that showcases Dixit highlighting the features of this product.

Godrej Magic handwash is a first-of-its-kind product that is a leap in innovation and sustainability in the hygiene category, Somashree Bose, chief marketing officer, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, said. “This product has made adopting a hygienic lifestyle easy, affordable, and fun. Godrej Magic has already taken over one-fifth of the Indian handwash market by volume. We have Madhuri Dixit onboard the Magic brand for the journey ahead. This brand affiliation with Dixitwill further help us penetrate deeper into the Indian market creating accessibility and promoting a germ-free India,” Bose added.

As per the company, the association aims to bring together Dixit’s charm and Godrej Magic’s brand values to encourage people to prioritise handwashing and make sustainable choices.

The TVC opens with Dixit getting ready on set while rehearsing for an ad film. She is seen practicing and calling out the brand name of Godrej Magic handwash. The director then calls out to her and asks if she wants to hear the script. With a smile, she adds “There will be a doctor, a kid with dirty hands and me – the smart mother.” She gives a knowing nod to the director to start the shoot and asks for the Godrej Magic Handwash. The director then hands her a sachet of Magic Handwash and she looks at him puzzled. The director then explains that the sachet is the handwash. Impressed by the uniqueness of Godrej Magic she turns to the camera and says “Now that’s magic!”

“I along with the team at Godrej aim to inspire people to create awareness about eco-friendly products and to not just protect themselves from germs but also to take a step forward towards sustainability,” Dixit stated.

Also Read: Casio rolls out new campaign #FarakPadtaHai

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook