Bisleri Limonata unveils its ‘Let Loose’ campaign

Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has rolled out its new campaign, ‘Let Loose’, for its Bisleri Limonata, the limey minty cooler. Through its campaign ‘Let Loose’, Bisleri Limonata encourages everyone to express their individuality and not feel constrained by social norms and trends. It urges youngsters to liberate themselves and have fun along the way. The new campaign will be amplified through a 360-degree marketing approach and leveraged across multiple touchpoints, including television, digital, print and activations.

“For over 50 years, Bisleri International has built trust with the consumers. And, taking this legacy forward, the new Bisleri Limonata campaign will focus on youth-oriented, quirky conversations that bring out the spirit of being yourself. Bisleri Limonata reflects the pulse of the ever-evolving youth who are voicing their opinion and being true to themselves. Through this campaign, we encourage Gen-Z of today to be their authentic selves as they refresh themselves with every sip,” Tushar Malhotra, head of marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said.

The light-hearted TVC brings out a fun, playful exchange between a young Himachali girl and a group of boys. It depicts how joyful it can be to sip the limey minty cooler, be spontaneous and surprise others. The ‘Let Loose’ campaign encourages people to be unconventional and express themselves as who they really are.

“Today, India is filled to the brim with talent. I see today’s youth from various strata expressing themselves through reels and videos across platforms in ways their earlier generations couldn’t even think about. We captured the spirit of this philosophy in two words – Let Loose. In a category where the codes are about refreshing oneself, Let Loose opens up a broad canvas for Bisleri Limonata to continue creating distinctive storytelling and own an aspirational attitude which is defined by unabashed spontaneity and fun,” Anuraag Khandelwal, CCO, India, 82.5 Communications, stated.

Also Read: NS Rajan elected ASCI chairman, takes over from Subhash Kamath

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook