Fittr unveils #BreakYourBarriers campaign

Online fitness and nutrition platform Fittr kicked off the 17th edition of its flagship Transformation Challenge (TC 17). TC17 will encourage people to become a fitter and healthier version of themselves. As part of this, Fittr will be running an extensive #BreakYourBarriers campaign across leading digital platforms, featuring TC15 winner and a young mother Shilpa Mehta to widely spread awareness around the benefit of TC17. The campaign aims to inspire and motivate all women to crush the mental, psychological and physical barriers created by and achieve their true potential. The campaign film also depicts the importance of mothers setting positive examples for their children for their future development.

“The pandemic has been hard on all of us, but especially women who tend to put their health on the backburner to take care of family and work. With TC 17, we want every woman to #BreakYourBarrier and take definitive steps towards a healthier self. Only if our women are healthy, can the future generations be healthy too. We are proud to be catalysts of this change having helped transform over 1,20,000 women till now by making fitness accessible to women at their home itself, which helps them in making it a sustainable part of their long-term health goals,” Jitendra Chouksey, founder and CEO, Fittr said.

As per NFHS data, the number of overweight children in India has increased from 2.1 per cent in 2015-2016 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-2021 and the percentage of overweight women rose from 20.6 per cent to 24 per cent. The World Health Statistics 2021 report finds that women in India live 2.7 years longer than Indian men, however, this doesn’t necessarily mean women are healthier. Lack of menstrual literacy, sexual health awareness, social pathologies, and poor nutrition in all phases of life impact the overall health of a woman. Hence, a special mother and child category has been introduced in this TC 17 to address the gaps being witnessed in the fitness and nutrition segment, the company said in a statement.

Also Read: Anil Kapur to head Alariss Global in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook