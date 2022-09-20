Cashify appoints Subodh Garg as CFO

Re-commerce marketplace Cashify has appointed Subodh Garg as its first chief financial officer (CFO). The appointment of the new CFO would be a step toward preparing for the company’s continued focus on sustainable growth, Cashify said in a statement. In his new role as CFO and lead, growth and strategy, Garg will lead the company’s long-term profitable growth and strategy and ensure financial readiness.

“Garg’s proven expertise in leadership and commercial judgment is crucial for us at this juncture. The extensive experience and knowledge that he brings in after working with various industries — both corporate and startups — will definitely help Cashify flourish sustainably in the current scenario,” Mandeep Manocha, co-founder and CEO, Cashify said.

As per the company, with Cashify working aggressively, the appointment of Garg in the team will strengthen the growth story and further assist to expand into new, untouched territories.

With more than two decades of experience in the financial sector, Garg joins Cashify as a veteran with strong business acumen. Prior to joining Cashify, he held the position of CFO at Pickrr and other leadership positions with startups such as Bulbul and Healthkart. Before venturing into the world of startups, he garnered a rich, diversified experience of 20 years in various industries such as insurance, BPO, service and manufacturing.

“The current growth trajectory of Cashify is pretty exciting and I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team and contributing towards strengthening Cashify as a sustainable and profitable business model,” Garg stated.

Founded by Mandeep Manocha, Nakul Kumar, Amit Sethi, and Siddhant Dhingra, Cashify is a re-commerce marketplace that offers an online platform to sell old or used electronic gadgets – primarily smartphones, followed by laptops, tablets, desktops and Gaming Consoles. Cashify started with a team of three people in 2013 and claims to have expanded to more than 15,000 serviceable locations in a span of nine years.

