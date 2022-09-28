Universal Music India acquires a majority stake in TM Ventures

Universal Music India (UMI) has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in TM Ventures, a music and entertainment company. UMI and TM Ventures will work across its talent management, entertainment consultancy and live and events businesses. Additionally, it will provide TM Venture’s clients with the resources of UMI locally as well as Universal Music Group (UMG) globally.

Universal Music India and TM Ventures share a belief in developing and boosting the careers of homegrown talent and artists, Devraj Sanyal, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), UMI India and South Asia, said. “Together, with VMVentures and its co-CEOs Alaap and Saurabh, we will expand the scope of opportunities available to Indian artists and accelerate the growth of the Indian music market, building a new, more expansive model of services available from UMG to all Indian artists,” he added.

TM Ventures includes TM Talent Management, Entertainment Consultant, Music Plus (a business-to-business digital publication), and create and Collab, the producer of All About Music, an annual music conference in India. Together, UMI and TM Ventures claim that they will offer enhanced services that virtually encapsulate all aspects of an artist’s journey. Spanning activities across talent discovery, music creation, marketing and release, live events, brand solutions, sync placements, and more, the offering will be unique in the Indian market.

For Tarsame Mittal, founder, TM Ventures, UMG’s experience, structure, process, access, and guidance will be the much-required support for TM Ventures to work together towards the core goal of providing world-class services and opportunities to artists in transparent and innovative ways, “This partnership with UMG will help us achieve that, and we can’t wait to get started,” he commented.

TM Ventures was founded in 2020 by Tarsame Mittal, an Indian entrepreneur, and represented a roster across music, comedy, television and film that includes talent such as Arijit Singh, Nucleya, Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Asees Kaur, Sunny M.R., Renuka Parwar, Kapil Sharma, Amit Trivedi, Ajay Atul, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Zubeen Garg, among others.

