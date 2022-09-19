Mausami Prasad joins Mindshare India as national head of strategy and insights

Mindshare India has announced the appointment of Mausami Prasad as national head, strategy and insights. In the new role, Prasad will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare South Asia.

“Today, our clients are focusing on integrated strategies to grow their businesses. The expertise Prasad brings to Mindshare will allow us to continue to support clients by crafting insight-driven approaches. I am certain that she will play a pivotal role in the brand transformation journey for our clients,” Lakhani said on the appointment.

With over 22 years of experience in crafting strategy, Prasad has been passionate about knowing consumers, their behaviour, concerns, aspirations, and everything in between to help craft growth strategies for brands. She has worked on both sides of the table – getting sharp insights at Colgate and Future Retail and doing cutting-edge work at Indica and Kantar. In her last stint at Kantar, she was leading the Unilever relationship for India and was a SPOC for South Asia.

“I believe in earning the leadership that I have been entrusted with and would love to create winning journeys with my team. I look forward to joining Mindshare, an industry leader in shaping creative strategies for its brands and clients to help them achieve their goals. I would like to thank the team for believing in me and look forward to contributing to Mindshare’s ‘good growth’ journey by creating exclusive strategies for our clients,” Prasad stated.

Started in Asia in 1997, a WPP start-up, Mindshare claims that its 10,000 people work with some of the world’s best brands and companies to challenge convention. In 116 offices across 86 countries, the company integrates brand and demand. It claims to manage $24.1 billion in billings and is a media agency in GroupM, WPP’s media investment management arm.

