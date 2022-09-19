This festive season, Flipkart engages with over 45 influencers for the #FlipkartShoppingMela campaign

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched its latest influencer campaign #FlipkartShoppingMela to bring to the fore the platform’s affordability and high-quality selection across an expansive range of products on beauty, fragrance, FMCG, and home furnishings. With this campaign, Flipkart aims to further expand its reach beyond tier 2 regions in the country by highlighting it as a value-driven shopping destination.

“At Flipkart, we are committed to offering a high-value shopping experience to our customers by paying close attention to their dynamic needs. E-commerce shoppers in India, especially from tier 2 and tier 3 markets look for quality, convenience, value-based, and reliable shopping experiences. We conceptualised the #FlipkartShoppingMela campaign ahead of the festive season, to strike a chord with Bharat and re-emphasise Flipkart as the quintessential value-driven shopping destination for everyone across the country,” Kanchan Mishra, senior director, consumables (FMCG), general merchandise and home, Flipkart, said.

As per the company, the influencer campaign #FlipkartShoppingMela was conceptualised to cater to the varied needs of customers across the country by offering them an expansive selection of high-quality and value-driven products.

The campaign will be amplified on social media channels by engaging with over 45 regional influencers across categories such as fashion, lifestyle and beauty. Further strengthening the platform’s connection across Bharat, the campaign will tap regional languages including Oriya, Bengali, Manipuri and Assamese. Some of the products highlighted in the campaign include bedsheets, blankets, curtains, bottles, lunch boxes, kitchen containers, wallpapers, among others.

The Flipkart Group is one of the digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip. Started in 2007, Flipkart claims to have enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants, and small businesses to be a part of India’s digital commerce revolution, with a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.

Also Read: Star India, Disney and Asianet file a petition in Kerala High Court challenging the investigation launched by CCI

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook