IKEA releases two TVCs featuring its range of products

IKEA India, with its new campaign ‘Ghar Aajao’, brings forth the new, made-in-India festive collection AROMATISK, encouraging the many people of India to visit their stores to indulge in festive shopping. As an extension to the campaign, IKEA has released two TVCs, featuring its range of products. The campaign will be live across television, OOH, and digital channels.

“The festive season is a very special time in India. There’s joy and cheer in the air and our homes are all decked up because we are expecting a lot of guests. This year the festive season is even more special for IKEA because we are inviting the many people of India to visit our home and celebrate with us. We have recently launched our new festive collection, AROMATISK, which brings us closer to becoming a part of the festive celebrations at home,” Anna Ohlin, country marketing manager, IKEA India said.

In the first commercial, IKEA breaks the existing gender stereotype about women taking lead during festive shopping, especially décor and serving items, and sends across a message of equality in society. It showcases two young men visiting IKEA’s Home (the store) for festive shopping and features IKEA’s AROMATISK lantern and GLADELIG plate, especially curated for the festive season. Meanwhile, the second commercial showcases a couple adding their touch to a room set at the IKEA store, showing EKTORP three-seater sofa and an AROMATISK cushion finding that perfect festive feel for their living room.

