Momspresso names Kunal Sharma as chief insights officer

Momspresso.com has announced Kunal Sharma as the chief insights officer. In the new role, Sharma will be in charge of building new consumer insight solutions that will enable brands to make marketing decisions quickly and effectively. Momspresso’s Access Direct is one such solution that enables brands and marketers to take consumer-validated decisions, fast and easy.

“Sharma has over two decades of industry experience. As we look to expand our research and consumer insights efforts, we believe that Sharma is the perfect fit to unlock new opportunities with data. We look forward to building new-age tech solutions with the help of his expertise,” Prashant Sinha, co-founder and COO, Momspresso.com, said.

Sharma is a seasoned consumer insight professional and has spent over two decades across markets and leading organisations in the field. His latest role was at Kantar India where he was a geo lead for the consumer division in the North zone. His previous stints include leadership positions at TNS India, TNS Sri Lanka, Tata DoCoMo and Research International India.

“Momspresso.com has grown at a rapid scale and has positioned itself as a leader in generating and utilising data to help its end-users and brand partners in unique and meaningful ways. I am excited to join the platform’s journey and believe that we will further scale up the research and insights arm, refining its value proposition for all stakeholders,” Sharma stated.

Launched in 2010, Momspresso.com is driven by its purpose of empowering women to express themselves and earn through the platform. Momspresso claims to have 65,000 creators sharing blogs and vlogs in 10 different languages with 30 million women visiting the site every month.

Through its micro-influencer platform, Momspresso MyMoney, the company enables women to earn by participating in marketing campaigns from brands they use and love. As per the company, the tech platform has 3,00,000 micro influencers who have been leveraged by more than 300 brands for word of mouth marketing campaigns.

Also Read: Vicks rolls out a new campaign with Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook