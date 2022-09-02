Prasar Bharati News Services selects AWS to scale digital news services in India and around the world

Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Friday announced that Prasar Bharati News Services (PBNS), the digital arm of India’s public broadcasting service Prasar Bharati, is using AWS to host and scale its expansive network, which offers over 240 live radio channels, including live news and entertainment programs. “By moving to AWS, PBNS has the compute capacity, reliability, and scalability to deliver news seamlessly to over 894 million viewers and listeners in more than 190 countries. Through this digital transformation, PBNS aims to provide innovative digital content formats and better engage its target audience, especially younger viewers and listeners,” an official statement said.

AWS is instrumental to PBNS’s digital transformation roadmap, helping us reach existing and new audiences, who consume content digitally, Samir Kumar, head, PBNS and digital platform, Prasar Bharati, said. “With AWS, we have the reliability and scalability to distribute news across the nation at speed, constantly updating our growing audience with trusted information, even during peak periods. We are confident that our cloud-first approach to creating, transforming, and delivering digital content quickly, enabled by AWS, will help us continue to make information more accessible and relevant to the growing requirements of our audience. Using the cloud, PBNS drives its mission to be a trusted public broadcaster by innovating our operations, driving content reforms, and delivery,” he added.

“India’s media industry is transforming rapidly as the public consumes more digital news content, such as videos and podcasts, online, and on mobile apps. Media and entertainment organisations are among the major users of cloud services, and AWS is honored to support Prasar Bharati News Services’ goal to be a leader in delivering reliable news and information across India in the digital age. With AWS, Prasar Bharati can change the way it creates, manages, and distributes content to audiences—both old and new—locally and globally,” Pankaj Gupta, leader, public sector enterprises and Government, healthcare, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, stated.

Also Read: PokerBaazi rolls out two new brand films

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook