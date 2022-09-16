Pescafresh launches ‘Fresh Matlab Live’ campaign

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) seafood and meats brand Pescafresh, has rolled out a below-the-line (BTL) activation ‘Fresh Matlab Live’. The new campaign focuses on promoting the live digital market in the seafood and meats category – Pescalive. The campaign is live in Mumbai and Pune and will target more than 50,000 households with door tag branding and 7,000 no parking boards across the two cities. The focus is to create visibility, catch people’s attention and acquire potential customers through an attractive offer, the company said.

We wanted to penetrate into customers’ homes with the right messaging, but without being too intrusive, which is why we chose this medium, Sangram Sawant, founder, Pescafresh, said. “The main objective of this campaign is to put the spotlight on the Pescalive platform and communicate the brand message to the customers. The idea is not only to be seen by the target audience but to create a top-of-mind brand recall. Till now, we have had more than 75 live sessions on Pescalive, which streams on our app daily. We are committed to bringing transparency to all our buyers and ensuring that what they see on our digital platforms is exactly what they receive, quality-wise. Using technology in the right way to focus on customer delight will be our key to success,” he added.

In the first phase of the activity, Goregaon (E,W), Thane, Andheri (E,W), and Powai will be catered. In Pune, the target areas are Baner, Magarpatta, and Koregaon Park. An online BTL brand activation is also being done at the society gates in these areas. Pescafresh has fully equipped fulfillment centers across Mumbai and Pune and the BTL logistics plan has been designed keeping in mind the same.

Founded in 2004, Pescafresh claims to operate on a farm-to-fork model, owning the entire back-end supply chain and cold storage chain. The company has received funding from investors such as Blume Ventures, Elara India Opportunity Fund, UK and Rehan Yar Khan of Orios Ventures. Pescafresh aims to expand geographically to multiple cities in the country in 2022, also to introduce an additional 100 products across the raw and RTE – RTC product line.

