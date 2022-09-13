Ranveer Singh turns into a wedding photographer for Manyavar’s new campaign

Celebration wear brand Manyavar has rolled out a new film from their Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye campaign to reinforce the idea of not being wedding ready unless you are dressed in Indian wear. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Shreyansh Innovations.

Manyavar has always been an integral part of the larger-than-life wedding celebrations in India, Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited, said. “As a brand, weddings are at the heart of Manyavar and we believe that Indian wear connects you to the soul over any other kind of westernised dressing. It is an absolute mood lifter that brightens up every occasion. I believe you are not fully dressed up for an Indian wedding unless you are dressed in Indian wear. In line with this thought, this year we are launching a new series of films in our Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye campaign with Ranveer Singh. He has truly imbibed the essence of the campaign with his witty persona in the films, as you can see. We are confident that our audience will resonate with his energy and connect to the campaign’s messaging Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye,” he added further.

Weddings are a time to celebrate who we are and a wonderful chance to put on the best of what Indian traditions and culture have to offer, the company said in a statement. In this film, Ranveer Singh turns up as a spunky, witty wedding photographer, dressed in his finest, singles out the suit-clad Mausaji that he is ruining the perfect family photo. Singh swoops in to tell Mausaji and the audience: Shaadi Hai….Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye!

“We were given the task of reinforcing the message of ‘Taiyaar Hokar Aaiye‘ in a more light-hearted and quirky way. And that’s when we took the opportunity to present Singh in a whole new avatar, as a spunky photographer to convey the message to our audience,” Shreyansh Baid, founder, director, Shreyansh Innovations, added.

