Cleartrip brings Priyaah Sundaraam as vice president, head of customer experience and fulfilment

Cleartrip has appointed Priyaah Sundaraam as vice president, head of customer experience and fulfilment. In her new role, Sundaraam will spearhead the customer experience charter with a focus on building propositions that put customers at the forefront and drive brand equity.

With her extensive knowledge and experience in the aviation and hospitality sector, Sundaraam embodies our values as a leader, Prahlad Krishnamurthi, chief business officer, Cleartrip, said. “She shares our vision and passion for making travel simple and accessible. Sundaraam’s track record will significantly impact us as we expand our footprint, support new categories, and build a long-term business through a high-performing team and customer NPS platform. With her on board, we continue our commitment towards building superior customer service and offering better fulfilment,” Krishnamurthi added further.

With cross-functional experience in aviation and hospitality, Sundaraam’s vast experience in handling planning and strategy-focused initiatives will aid Cleartrip in elevating its consumer experience across platforms and setting industry benchmarks in terms of delivery, the company said in an official statement.

“Cleartrip has always had a straightforward, easy-to-use interface with creative product offerings. Having been in the thick of the transformation of the aviation sector, I am looking forward to building Cleartrip 2.0 through a relentless focus on great customer experience powered by Cleartrip’s superior technology and culture of innovation,” Sundaraam stated.

Sundaraam comes with over two decades of extensive experience in aviation and hospitality. Her latest stint was with Indigo which she joined since its inception in 2006. She has set up the entire customer relation division, developed various interaction channels and measured customer experience for the organisation at all touchpoints. She has previously worked with brands such as KLM, Hyatt and Trident.

Launched in July 2006, Cleartrip India Pvt Ltd. is an online travel technology company. In April 2021, Flipkart acquired 100% of Cleartrip’s shareholding, and subsequently, Adani Enterprises acquired a significant minority stake in Cleartrip in October 2021.

