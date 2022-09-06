40% listeners state that ads in between podcasts always or often capture their attention: Study

Podcast listeners are willing to listen to ads, according to the Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study by Triton Digital commissioned with VTION Digital Analytics. As per the study, of the respondents who have reported ever hearing a podcast ad, 42% had no issues with hearing ads in the middle of podcasts that are free. Furthermore, eighty percent of listeners who have heard of a product are interested in learning more about it, with 29% claiming to have bought the product they heard advertised. Meanwhile, forty percent of listeners state that ads in between podcasts ‘always’ or ‘often’ capture their attention, with 40% of these listeners saying they trust these advertisements.

As a rapidly growing medium in India, podcasts continue to gain significant attention in the Indian market, Aditya Summanwar, director of market development, Triton Digital, said. “Our study further demonstrates a high brand recall in the region and willingness to receive additional advertisements, setting the medium up for a long future of success.”

According to the study, on average audio content consumers in India listen to podcasts three to four times per week. In metro cities this rate is even greater, with 70% of respondents listening to podcasts weekly and 30% listening daily. The report surveyed 354 VTION panelists who defined themselves as podcast listeners between August 1 and August 7, 2022.

“Podcasts are clearly becoming a popular medium in India. It is great to see listeners respond positively to podcast advertisements as well,” Manoj Dawane, chief executive officer, VTION Digital Analytics, stated.

Triton Digital, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, released the results of Podcast Advertising Effectiveness Study commissioned with VTION Digital Analytics, a digital consumer behavior intelligence platform. VTION provides Android smartphone based real time behavioural data from a representative panel of consumers, using patented technology. The survey results highlight strong growth of podcast listening in India and the effectiveness of podcast advertising to drive brand and product recall.

