WhatsApp’s new campaign highlights its built-in layers of protection

As part of its ongoing privacy campaign in India, WhatsApp has rolled out a new film focused on message privacy and WhatsApp’s interlocking layers of protection that come together to offer users more control and privacy over their conversations. Conceptualised by WhatsApp and directed by Jess Kohl, the film features HS Prannoy, star player of the Indian badminton team that created history by winning the Thomas Cup title in May this year.

WhatsApp’s mission is to connect the world privately and this campaign highlights the multiple ways we defend privacy so users can feel free and confident with their messages, Avinash Pant, director, marketing, Meta India, said. “Through this film, we want to celebrate our national champions who brought home the coveted Thomas Cup and demonstrate how WhatsApp provided them a safe space where they felt empowered to have private conversations even during vulnerable moments because they knew their messages were always protected and secure. We want to show people the closeness that’s possible with WhatsApp’s built-in layers of protection without compromising on the assurance of privacy and personal space to live your dreams in private until they’re ready to be shared with the world,” he added.

The film follows the launch of WhatsApp’s global brand campaign earlier in August that underscores WhatsApp’s built-in layers of privacy protections added over the years and how multiple privacy features enable and empower people to have meaningful conversations in their most vulnerable moments. The film highlights WhatsApp’s privacy controls like end-to-end encrypted video calls, privacy settings like last seen and hidden online presence that promise users the privacy and security to share their most vulnerable moments and dreams that are larger than life, empowering them to live their dreams in private until they’re ready to be shared with the world.

Over the last month, WhatsApp has launched an integrated brand campaign, including innovative print, OOH and digital activations to create awareness about the privacy features available on WhatsApp that provide users multiple layers of protection when messaging.

