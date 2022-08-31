Sunstone unveils #BecomeExperiencedFresher campaign

Sunstone has rolled out its #BecomeExperiencedFresher campaign to showcase the benefits of its industry-oriented education for MBA students. The new ad campaign can be seen across various digital verticals such as YouTube, Facebook, among others, in six languages – Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada other than Hinglish.

In India, there is a huge gap between the skills imparted to students in higher education and the skills demanded of them in the workforce, Piyush Nangru, co-founder and COO, Sunstone said. “While this gap persists, it is important to recognise that industry interventions targeted towards decreasing the skill gap have slowly made substantial progress and it’s time to look at job seekers from a fresher perspective. At Sunstone, we believe and strive for the possibility of providing an industry-oriented learning experience that makes students job–ready at the college level itself. The idea behind this campaign is to break the stereotype regarding graduating students about their potential and capabilities in their first job,” he added.

This campaign takes a fresh take on the problems faced by freshers during various scenarios like sitting for college placements, exploring start-up opportunities or braving the first day of their jobs. Considered inexperienced, they are often overlooked and not taken seriously. The campaign has famous pop-culture references and is aimed at the young audience. Through a small peek into a regular office space, an entrepreneurial themed reality show set and a placement interview this campaign highlights the various scenarios where first-time job seekers face stereotypes.

This attempt also draws attention to the immediate need of bridging the industry-academia gap, the start-up said in a statement. “As the India Skills Report 2022 revealed, of the 150 corporates surveyed, 75% stated that there was a skill gap in their workforce,” it added. Sunstone is a higher education start-up that works with academic institutions in up-skilling students for employability. It offers career-oriented training interventions for undergraduate and postgraduate students at over 40 institutions across more than 35 cities.

