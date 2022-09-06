Hiroshi Furuta appointed as the chairman and managing director, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited

Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (TTDI) has announced the appointment of Hiroshi Furuta as the chairman and managing director. In this role, Furuta will lead TTDI to the path of next level of growth in India and overseas.

TTDI’s advanced technology and processes, high-level background integration, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, massive production capacity and a highly skilled workforce yield high-quality T&D equipment that are made-in-India, Furuta said. “TTDI will focus on continuous skill development, constant product improvement and upgrade manufacturing capability by way of automation for higher efficiency to deliver distinctive advantage with a shorter delivery time,” he added.

Furuta brings a rich and extensive experience of over 25 years in the energy transmission and distribution industry. His wide-ranging experience and expertise are centered in design and system engineering especially for high voltage equipment for power and substation systems. In 2014, he was appointed as senior manager of high-voltage switchgear department, and subsequently in 2020 as senior manager of power and substation systems engineering department in grid aggregation division of Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation.

“India is expected to become a high volume market as the demand from India and overseas is expected to increase substantially. TTDI aims to align its resources and expand capacity in line with the increased opportunities. Through Toshiba Group companies around the world, we will further consolidate our global footprint and grow our exports from India. As I take over this huge responsibility, I reiterate TTDI’s commitment to India and look forward to reinforcing our long-term partnership with customers and partners. Through supply of our energy-efficient products and technology, we will continue to contribute towards carbon neutrality and turn on the promise of a new day,” Furuta added.

Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited (TTDI) designs, develops, and manufactures T&D products for applications up to 765kV level in India, supporting the “Make in India” initiative of the Government. TTDI also provides packaged and turnkey solutions that help foster India’s transition towards renewable energy.

