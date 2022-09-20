Graas announces key senior hires as part of its strategy of accelerated growth in Southeast Asia and India

AI-powered e-commerce solution provider, Graas, has announced five senior hires as part of its strategy of accelerated growth in Southeast Asia and India. The company has appointed Nathalie Pellegrini as chief growth officer, Sathya Ramaganapathy as executive vice president (EVP) marketing, Rika Ninomiya as EVP, product marketing, Ujjwal Sarao as chief people officer, and Trisnia Anchali Kardia as vice president, head of business for Graas in Indonesia.

“E-commerce as a percentage of overall retail continues to grow and India and SE Asia lead the way globally. Graas stands for Growth-as-Service, and we act as in-house data scientists, something previously inaccessible to most. With the addition of experienced veterans to our team, we are doubling down on our commitment to brands both big and small across the region” Prem Bhatia, co-founder and CEO, Graas, said.

Pellegrini as chief growth officer will be primarily responsible for developing new relationships with brands and agency partners, optimising business models and processes. Her previous role was chief performance officer at Mindshare Asia Pacific, and has had stints at iFlix and Blis Global before that. Meanwhile, Sarao will oversee global people strategy and key talent management solutions; Graas currently claims to have over 350 employees across seven countries. Her past HR leadership roles include companies such as Aegis Media, Dentsu and Publicis.

Furthermore, Trisnia Anchali Kardia was previously the chief commercial officer of LINE Indonesia, and prior to that had stints at Zomato Indonesia, and Telkomsel Digital Advertising. With her extensive experience in the media and the digital industry in Indonesia, Kardia will focus on growing the business in one of Graas’ key markets. Ninomiya, who was chief business officer at SELLinALL (now acquired by Graas), will be responsible for product-market fit for Graas’ predictive engine and continue to deal with key strategic initiatives across Asia.

Ramaganapathy was previously vice president marketing at Shoptimize (now acquired by Graas). A veteran in B2B product marketing and SaaS product management, Ramaganapathy will spearhead Graas’ brand as well as global marketing and communications strategy.

As per the company, this comes closely after the first close of Graas’ Series A, raising over $40 million to launch the category-defining technology solution “Growth-as-a-Service”.

