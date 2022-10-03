GOZOOP Group names Mohit Ahuja as president, Mumbai

Independent marketing group GOZOOP Group, has strengthened the leadership team by bringing Mohit Ahuja in as president, Mumbai. In his new role, leveraging his experience and expertise, Ahuja will be guiding his teams through his proficiency in cultivating relationships with clients and crafting business strategies for the group. He will collaborate with Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group and will be responsible for the group’s growth story in India.

“Ahuja brings with him great business acumen, great values and the drive to create great work. He will partner with me in taking the agency forward and into the next phase of growth and excellence,” Bedi said on the appointment.

Ahuja and Bedi were instrumental in charting the journey of 82.5 Communications (Ogilvy’s sister agency). Ahuja has also worked with McCann, Ogilvy and DDB Mudra during the course of his career. Prior to joining GOZOOP Group, he was the director for brand strategy and client services at Mirum (A WPP Group Agency).

“GOZOOP Group has long been at the leading edge of delivering comprehensive integrated solutions for real world problems and capitalising on emerging opportunities. I look forward to be a part of this meticulously driven team that is constantly working towards newer tech and digital-led solutions for a metaverse reality,” Ahuja stated.

With this appointment, the integrated marketing group will enhance its core expertise and offerings, all while elevating it’s creative and result driven acumen to keep up with the ever-changing advertising and marketing landscape, an official statement said.

Founded in 2008, GOZOOP Group, an independent marketing group offers a wide range of creative and strategic solutions to help brands and businesses win in the connected world. GOZOOP Group claims to have partnered with brands like Dell, Taj Hotels, Saint-Gobain, Tata Steel, GNC, among others. Over the years, GOZOOP Group claims to have successfully acquired several agencies – Red Digital, iThink, 56 Blue Lights and Sm(all) among others.

