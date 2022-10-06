Muscle & Strength India partners with Odisha FC as its official nutrition partner for second consecutive year

Muscle & Strength India, has announced that it will continue its partnership with Odisha FC as the official nutrition partner for upcoming Indian Super League 2022-23. Through this association, the Odisha FC players will continue to have access to the nutrition supplements and whey proteins to assist their bodies to cope with the rigorous training sessions as they prepare for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League. This will be Muscle & Strength India’s second consecutive year of partnership with the club.

With this tie up, our objective is to further expand our horizon with the sport across different geographies and offer the brand’s wide range of products, Praveen Chirania, founder, Muscle & Strength India, said. “The brand has been growing exponentially and we are confident that with this association, we will be able to achieve faster growth and reach a much larger consumer base. We look forward to an amazing season of Indian Super League for Odisha FC and wish all the luck to the team and hope to have an extremely successful collaboration,” he added.

As part of the campaign, Muscle & Strength India claims to have launched a limited edition of Protein Powder and Essential Amino Acids (EAA) with unique flavours for the Odisha FC players this season and will also be available across all its outlets and e-commerce platforms.

“We have stepped into the second year of our collaboration with a brand like Muscle & Strength India as our official nutrition partner. With their wide range of products, we hope to provide our players with the right supplements and we hope this association sees a positive impact on all our players during the season. We, at Odisha FC, place a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose. We are always keen to continue our association with brands that share the same passion for the sport as us,” Yash Chugh, commercial manager, Odisha FC, stated.

Muscle and Strength India, claims to have 21 stores spread across multiple cities with a range of over 1,000 fitness supplements and nutrition products from over 42 brands. The company offers a range of fitness supplements and nutritional products across categories such as proteins, vitamins, minerals and herbal supplements, among others, manufactured by international fitness brands under a single roof. As per the company, these products are used for athletic performance, fitness and overall wellness.

