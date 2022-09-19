Huhtamaki India names Dhananjay Salunkhe as managing director

Huhtamaki India Limited has appointed Dhananjay Salunkhe as the managing director. In his previous stint, Salunkhe has worked as the CEO of packaging and printing business at ITC Limited (a large diversified conglomerate in India), where he led the packaging business and supervised four manufacturing plants producing cartons, flexible packaging and rigid boxes.

“Salunkhe comes with extensive leadership experience from the packaging and printing business and holds great records in driving businesses towards significant growth. We are certain that his rich experience and knowledge will play a vital role for the India market as we continue to grow and accomplish our goals towards becoming the first choice in sustainable packaging solutions,” Marco Hilty, president, flexible packaging at Huhtamaki, said.

Salunkhe is a seasoned business leader with a track record of growing and building businesses in India. Prior to ITC, he spent nine years with 3M, starting as plant head for their Pimpri manufacturing unit. As a Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt holder, Salunkhe has been instrumental in driving significant process improvements and was recognised with the “Transformational Leader” Award in 2015. Salunkhe started his career as a graduate engineer trainee at PMP Auto, followed by stints at Sulzer India, a Swiss pumps and compressors company, and GKN Sinter Metals.

“I am impressed with Huhtamaki’s principle and high-performance culture that focuses on the core values of Care Dare Deliver. I am looking forward to developing the company further by harvesting new opportunities, accelerating growth with a vision to deliver on its 2030 ambitions,” Salunkhe stated on the new role in the company.

Huhtamaki is a key global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. As per the company, it is committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all its products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030.

