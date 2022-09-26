Social Neeti wins digital mandate for bakery chain Honey & Dough

Digital media management company Social Neeti, will work closely on Honey & Dough’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for digital presence of the brand. To formulate effective marketing campaigns, Social Neeti will work parallely with eWards, a SaaS startup based in Kolkata. eWards will handle the brand’s loyalty program and generate customer engagement. They will map the customer data and provide actionable insights and data-driven engagement plans based on which Social Neeti will do 360 degree marketing on social media platforms.

“Social Neeti’s smooth customer service and the knack for creative marketing is what made us go ahead with them to be our digital marketing partners. With engaging and creative content, we hope to continue building as strong a presence on social media as we have physically,” Utsav Chhawchharia, co-founder, Honey & Dough, said.

Started in 2017 as a neighbourhood bakery in Defence Colony, New Delhi, Honey & Dough is a bakery and coffeehouse in Delhi and NCR. With 10 outlets in the capital, Honey & Dough offers customised baked goodies and among other savouries. It also offers premium gifting packs.

Meanwhile, the digital marketing agency has also worked with retail and fashion brands such as Banchharam, Headturners, Gyan Jaipur and many local brands.

“Honey & Dough has earned quite a reputation as a brand. We have started working closely with them on the digital marketing front and our aim is to build the brand on different verticals with phygital integration,” Varnika Parasrampuria, senior business development manager, Social Neeti, stated on the association with the brand.

