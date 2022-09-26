ZEE Bangla Cinema unveils a new brand identity

Bengali-movie channel ZEE Bangla Cinema will commemorate its decade-long journey with a new brand identity. As per the company, the new brand identity highlights how movies have the power to make everything magical. ZEE Bangla Cinema’s new tagline is ‘Hok Na Ektu Magic.’

Bengali cinema has always held a special place in the history of Indian films, Samrat Ghosh, chief cluster officer – East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) said. “From its beginnings in the 1920s, Bengali cinema has achieved global acclaim and popularity. From Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen to our contemporary filmmakers today, Bengali cinema has always been a creative powerhouse. It is an honour for us to celebrate this love for cinema and magic on the occasion of ZEE Bangla Cinema completing 10 successful years of entertaining viewers. ‘Notun Cinema Proti Robibaar’ will strengthen our market share as we aggressively widen our movie library and bring the best of movie content for our viewers,” he added.

ZEE Bangla Cinema’s new identity was revealed during the world television premiere of ‘Aparajito – The Undefeated’ starring Jeetu Kamal and Saayoni Ghosh, directed by Anik Datta.

“As ZEE Bangla Cinema completes a decade of passion for Bengali cinema, we decided to celebrate and build on our love for cinema by giving our viewers a brand-new experience. The new brand identity is accompanied by a slew of new initiatives to delight our viewers. A new slot strategy with each slot featuring films curated on the basis of audience demand and the genres they love is just the beginning. The icing on the cake is the most talked about and latest weekend television premieres for the ultimate weekend experience,” Jalaluddin Mondal, chief channel officer, ZEE Bangla Cinema and head marketing, East stated.

ZEE Bangla Cinema is promoting the new brand identity with a high-octane campaign, which will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across mediums – OOH, print as well as its social media channels including YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

