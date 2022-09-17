Option Designs bags the creative and digital mandate of CFS Vision

Creative agency Option Designs has taken over the creative and digital responsibilities of CFS Vision, an optical retail chain of Center for Sight Group of Eye Hospitals, backed by Mahindra Partners. CFS Vision is an expert in eyecare and eye wear with over 50 stores spread across 13 states in over 30 cities. “Option Design will play an instrumental role in the process of building the modern space that exists in the digital world today. We are excited about the prospect of reaching our objectives as a team while maintaining our connection to our audiences,” Sunil Kakkar, CEO, CFS Vision noted.

Option Designs will be able to align itself with the aims that CFS Visions has set for itself to become the provider of eye wear and eye care that caters to everyone from the young to the elderly using cutting edge technology, tele-consultation, and services at their doorsteps, an official statement said. “CFS Vision will be positioned to become the first name that comes to everyone’s mind when they think of eyecare and eyewear for people of all ages with the assistance of Option Designs,” it added.

“We really look forward to working together with CFS Vision, and one of our goals for our collaboration is to develop creative digital branding strategies for the company that will leverage the full spectrum of our creative and digital capabilities to forge stronger connections with CFS Vision’s customer base and more effective communication,” Rahul Gandhi, co-founder, Option Designs, stated.

CFS Vision, which aims to create 500 retail locations by 2027, will also begin manufacturing frames and lenses under the Make in India initiative in the coming years.

“CFS Vision is a great boost to our team. With our aid, they’ll be able to have a stronger foothold in India’s optometry industry,” Anurag Mehta, co-founder, Option Designs, added.

Also Read: EU drafts media act amid concern over spying, state pressure

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook