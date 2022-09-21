iCubesWire wins creative and digital mandate for LuLu Hypermarket Lucknow

Integrated marketing agency iCubesWire has announced its digital and creative mandate win for LuLu Hypermarket Lucknow. As part of the mandate, the agency will partner up with the brand to launch LuLu Hypermarket in Lucknow. In addition, the agency will handle digital branding and devise omnichannel campaigns.

“We are happy to begin our journey in Lucknow with iCubesWire as our creative and digital partner. With the agency’s campaign activations, we are confident we will see unprecedented footfall in the coming months,” Manesh Damodaran, head of digital marketing, LuLu Group India, said. LuLu Hypermarket is the retail division of the LuLu Group.

For Sahil Chopra, founder and CEO, iCubesWire, team iCubesWire is geared to take on the challenges head-on and bring in more customers and growth for the brand with relevant messaging.

iCubesWire, founded in 2010, is a digital marketing agency in India offering 360-degree concepts to over 250 clients across e-commerce, automobile, technology, finance, travel, hospitality and more, having its presence across Middle East and SouthEast Asia. iCubesWire claims that it has been consistently investing in research and development (R&D) and business expansion. With an aim to amplify the growth of digital startups, iCubesWire claims to have earmarked $ 3 million into its ‘Digital Innovation Fund.’ iCubesWire is adept at handling diverse marketing verticals, from performance marketing to social media, video and influencer marketing, the agency said.

