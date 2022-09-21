Samsung Electronics appoints Amlan Pati as senior professional, product marketing

Samsung Electronics India has roped in Amlan Pati as its senior professional, product marketing for its flagship mobile business.

“I will work on the flagship smartphones product range. I look forward to contributing and bringing best-in-class product experiences for all”, Pati said on his appointment.

In Pati’s professional trajectory, he was previously associated with CavinKare where he was heading e-commerce and digital marketing for CavinKare, the FMCG major. He was instrumental in launching the direct-to-consumer (D2C) business and the first D2C brand Buds and Berries for CavinKare. Before that, he was with realme as the digital and media buy director where he was involved with content, social media, digital marketing media, above-the-line (ATL) media, sponsorships​, and brand marketing.

Pati was also associated with Panasonic India Pvt Ltd as product marketing manager and digital and e-commerce lead. There he was responsible for managing creative agencies, social media planning and community management for the company, among others.

