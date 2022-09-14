Nobel Hygiene raises Rs 132 crore from existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures

Nobel Hygiene Pvt Ltd., has announced that it has raised Rs 132 crore from existing investor Sixth Sense Ventures. As per the company, the funds will be utilised to accelerate its growth trajectory towards becoming India’s number one absorption hygiene products giant, and to further strengthen its manufacturing prowess.

“We look forward to further accelerating our plans with this new investment alongside one of the best Indian FMCG analysts, and investor, Nikhil Vora. Now that our factory expansion in Gujarat is complete, we are poised to manufacture more, better, and faster to meet increasing demands across the country. This, alongside the investment, will help us progress towards our goals in the coming years; making up for the Covid slump the industry experienced in the last few years. I trust this association will be highly beneficial for all the stakeholders of Nobel Hygiene,” Kamal Johari, MD and CEO, Nobel Hygiene said.

For Nikhil Vora, founder and CEO, Sixth Sense Ventures, Nobel fits perfectly well into the Sixth Sense thesis of betting on first generation founders, creating challenger brands in the high potential $2.5b absorbency category. “We have been big believers in this category, one of the few consumer categories that ensures high frequency, brand loyalty along with a long consumer lifecycle (average of 3yrs for baby diapers, 30+ yrs for sanitary napkins and 10+ years for adult diapers). We see Nobel (led by Kamal Kumar Johari) as a perfect opportunity to play the hygiene segment in India,” he added post the investment round.

In June 2021, Nobel Hygiene raised Rs 450-500 crores in an investment round led by Quadria Capital. During this round, Sixth Sense Ventures also bought shares in an independent parallel transaction from other angel investors while PE investors CLSA Capital Partners, Access India fund and co-investors exited the investment.

