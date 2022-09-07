L’Oréal Paris brings Anushka Sharma as brand ambassador

Beauty brand, L’Oréal Paris has announced actor Anushka Sharma as the newest brand ambassador in India. She will be the face of the science backed and dermatologist validated skincare innovations that L’Oréal Paris will be pioneering in the Indian market. The brand will soon release a campaign film, set in Paris, featuring Anushka Sharma, to announce the launch of their latest innovation in skin care – the Glycolic Bright Range.

“Sharma shares the mission of the brand L’Oréal Paris – to champion women empowerment and celebrate their beauty because they are all worth it. With science and innovation at the core, we at L’Oréal Paris, strive to create a difference in the Indian skincare market with our differentiated products which are validated by dermatologists and backed by science,” Divya Reddy, general manager, L’Oréal Paris, said on the association with the actor.

Apart from being a celebrated actress and entrepreneur, Anushka has always been a strong advocate for a more inclusive world, and it perfectly resonated with L’Oréal Paris’ core values and cause initiatives, the company said in an official statement. “She is also passionate about credible skincare and the value it can bring to the well-being and confidence of the women of today,” it added further.

“I have always admired L’Oréal Paris for pioneering innovation in the beauty industry with superior and exemplary products backed by science that the women of today need. With this partnership, I look forward to making a positive impact in the beauty industry, making it more inclusive for women. It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through unique initiatives and messaging. I hope to further support the brand’s vision by spreading the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there,” Sharma stated on the association.

